No more obstacles before Rivers APC – Princewill

By Omeiza Ajayi

A former Governorship aspirant and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress APC in Rivers State, Prince Tonye T.J.T Princewill has welcomed Friday’s judgment of the Supreme Court which recognised the Hon. Isaac Abbot Ogbobula-led tendency of the party.

In a statement issued Saturday in Abuja, Princewill said the victory has finally cleared all obstacles in the way of the state chapter of the party.

He said; “I have received the news of the victory of our great party, the APC Rivers State chapter in the Supreme Court on Friday. This is a most welcome victory that has finally cleared all obstacles that has seen us unable to achieve our full potential.

“I congratulate our teeming and loyal supporters who have had to endure a series of unfortunate stop and starts. I say thank you for your unshakeable faith in our leader”.

While he expressed delight at the victory in court, Princewill however said he cherished all the time spent in the party by Hon. Igo Aguma who immediately resigned from the party following the apex court judgment.

“At this point, let me also reflect on the loss of a friend. I received the news of the resignation of my my brother, Rt. Hon. Igo Aguma from our great party. Even though I celebrate the win in court, I cherish the time we spent in politics. I wish him well in his future endeavours whatever he decides to do.

“At this point I want to use this opportunity to once again call on people to come out en masse and take part in the APC membership registration and revalidation exercise. Let us reaffirm our support of the party if we are in it or join us now that our unity is certain. As leaders, we will continue to do all that we can to ensure that peace and progress continues to be the goal for our party.

“I congratulate Hon. Isaac Abbot Ogbobula and his team on their victory. I charge them to use the instrument of their office to ensure the improved success of the Rivers State chapter of the APC under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi. The challenge now is to add to our numbers and make the APC a home for winners in the courts and in the field”, Princewill stated.

