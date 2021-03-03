No fewer than 7 dead as fighting in Myanmar persists

Kindly Share This Story:

At least seven protesters were killed in Myanmar on Wednesday as security forces used live ammunition on the 30th day of demonstrations against February’s military coup.

Local media have multiple reports of security forces using force against protesters.

The Eleven Myanmar news portal tweeted reports of authorities using tear gas, flash grenades and rubber bullets against protesters in Yangon, the country’s largest city.

There are reports of police using live ammunition against the protesters, including unconfirmed reports of one young protester dead in the northern city of Myingyan.

Two other demonstrators, a 37-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, died in the city of Mandalay, Myanmar Now reported.

Other media outlets said four protesters died in the city of Monywa, but no details were provided.

It is not known how many deaths have resulted from the clashes.

On Sunday, there were reports of 18.

The UN Security Council has decided to discuss the matter, most likely in the form of a closed session on Friday.

The decision comes amid appeals from inside Myanmar for the UN to send aid.

Sources on the ground are referring to it as a war zone.

Citing election tampering without providing any evidence, the military ousted the democratically-elected government at the start of February.

The government’s de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, has been in house arrest since then and is facing charges ranging from sowing disorder to illegally importing walkie talkies.

Although the military is guaranteed a veto-proof minority in the legislature, it seems to have been surprised by the size of the win of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy in November elections. (dpa/NAN)

