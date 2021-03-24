Nnamdi Kanu says IPOB will support Yoruba group’s one million man march

Kindly Share This Story:

By Steve Oko – Aba

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, Wednesday, pledged full support of the movement for the proposed one million man march by Yoruba self-determination groups in the South-West.

The IPOB leader who made the pledge in a tweet, equally declared unflinching support for the liberation of all oppressed ethnic groups in Nigeria.

Kanu on his twitter handle wrote: “As the brave men & women of #Oduduwa plan this historic one million man march across Southwest, I want to assure all & sundry that #IPOB stands with you & all oppressed ethnic groups in #Nigeria in this brave step, & I implore all that desire freedom to support it. #WeMove”.

Yoruba self determination promoters had planned to stage a peaceful protest across all major cities in Youruba land including parts of Kwara and Kogi States today to mobilise more support for their agitation.

This is despite opposition by their ruling elite as Gov Akeredoru of Ondo State had distanced his state from any movement for self determination.

There are indications that the one million man march may no longer hold following a press statement by the promoters – Ilana Omo Oodua.

The group had in the statement said the proposed march would be on hold until after further consultations with other Yoruba socio-cultural and self-determination groups.

The statement read in part: “Ilana Omo Oodua postpones Pro-Yoruba Nation’s One Million March. The much-awaited one million march being organised across the Yoruba speaking states has been postponed until further notice.

“Ilana Omo Oduduwa, the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups within and beyond Nigeria, has declared.

“The rally is being planned to hold in the cities of Ikeja, Ibadan, Akure, Ado-Ekiti, Osogbo, Abeokuta, Kabba and Offa in Lagos, Oyo, Ondo, Akure, Ado-Ekiti, Osun, Ogun, Kogi and Kwara states respectively on Wednesday, 24th March to drum up support for the actualisation of the sovereignty of Yoruba Nation.

“We have a meeting with all Yoruba socio-cultural and self-determination groups slated for Saturday, March 27th. After the meeting, we shall announce a new date for the One Million March, but it is possible next week. Thus, we put all the seats of power in Yoruba land on notice.

“We have declared our freedom from the failed Lugardian amalgamation of 1914. We have also declared our freedom from the fraudulent 1999 constitution of Nigeria. The international community, including the United Nations (UN), European Union (EU), African Union (AU), Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the governments of the United States and the United Kingdom have been put on notice.

“The Government of Nigeria is being challenged legally. We are not going to engage in any illegal or violent act. We shall achieve our liberation without shedding blood. We shall deploy our material and intellectual weapons to fight this battle.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

