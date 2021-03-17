NLO: Third-tier side Ottasolo maintains four-game unbeaten run

Kindly Share This Story:

True to the prediction of its owner, Ottasolo Football Club, are the team to beat at the on-going Nationwide League One competition with a commanding five wins in as many matches at the Ilorin centre.

Club owner Gabriel Davies, a former Stationery Stores defender, had hinted ahead of the season his desire to see Ottasolo hitting the ground running in only their first season in the country’s third-tier league.

“We sat down to plan all the logistics of running the club and that was why we made an impact even in our first tournament during the Governor Wike pre-season tourney in Port Harcourt. We are here to stay and not only eager for results but our target is to do the right thing.”

Ottasolo seemingly carried their pre-season form to the Ilorin Township Stadium where they have brushed aside other contenders including victories over Abu Workers of Kaduna (4 – 2); FC Ebiede(3-0); Vet United of Jos ( 2 – 1) as well as a hard-fought 1-0 win over Ekiti FC yesterday.

Ottasolo now leads their section with the maximum 12 points after winning their first four matches and are expected to keep their unbeaten run when they tackle hard-fighting Remo FC at the same venue today.’

“ So far, so good for us,” an official of the club, Ibrahim Waheed Olagoke, said.

“ But we are not going to rest on our oars and we just want to keep winning our matches to ensure.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: