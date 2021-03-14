Njideka: Celebrating a faultless woman    

Kindly Share This Story:

Mrs. Njideka is by all definitions a woman of substance. She is unassuming, despite her many wins and enviable feats in life.

Her immediate and extended family members, as well as friends and associates have succinctly described her as a faultless and selfless creature.

As she marks her birthday today, wishes for her day be filled with lots of love and laughter, for all of your birthday wishes come true, have been pouring in like torrent of water.

For many who know her, they can’t agree less that she is someone who touches each life she enters, spreading joy to everyone she meets. The prayer for her today and forever more is that the love and happiness she shares with others return to her tenfold.

READ ALSO:

She is a faithful friend who understands your past, believes in your future, and accepts you just the way you are – even if you are getting older.

Mrs Njideka is spectacular woman of virtue with a heart flowing with milk of human kindness. She has touched lives and still touching more. She does good with expecting reward from any mortal.

For her, being young is a privilege, being attractive is a genetic gift and being cool, that is all she is. Happy birthday as you will live to celebrate more in good health and swimming in abundance of God’s blessings!

Congrats to a super woman, who has always inspired many people to dream big and to work hard in achieving that dream!

Kindly Share This Story: