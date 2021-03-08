NITDA kicks-off specialised digital literacy, skills programme for States

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has commenced Digital Literacy and Skills Programme to actualise the Digital Nigeria strategy.

The programme is aimed at equipping Nigerian youths with the necessary digital literacy skills that can facilitate Nigeria’s transition from. commodity to the Digital Economy. It is also aimed at training about 540 youths from each state of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Director-General of the NITDA, Mallam Abdullahi Inuwa said the programme is in line Digital Literacy and Skills pillar of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria.

“It is expected that about 20,000 Nigerians will benefit from the programme. Registration for the first phase of the programme commences on Monday 8th March 2021. The beneficiary states for the first phase are Gombe, Kano, Lagos and Rivers States. The schedule for the subsequent phases will be advertised in due course.

“Specific areas of focus for the programme include IT Management of Productivity Tools understanding Digital Marketing and Basics of Content Creation; and entrepreneurial Skills including Basics of Career Development.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: