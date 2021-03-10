NIN Enrollment: NIMC moves against extortion

Kindly Share This Story:

Urges Nigerians to insist on free enrollment

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) says it would not allow any form of extortion and other fraudulent activities in the process of National Identity Number (NIN) enrolment exercise and other activities.

The Director-General/CEO of the Commission, Engr. Aliyu Aziz, who stated this said NIMC is a responsible and responsive Commission that pursues the highest ethical standard in the discharge of its functions.

He called on the general public to desist from being enablers of extortion as it would not condone any act capable of destroying its hard-earned integrity.

He reiterates the Commission’s zero tolerance to corruption, fraudulent activities, and extortion in the process of enrolment and other activities.

This he said led to the recent suspension of some NIMC staff and terminated the appointment of a few others who engaged in acts of extortion and unwholesome practices detrimental to its values

‘‘It would be recalled that in 2020, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) adjudged NIMC the third-best Federal Government Agency for its fight against corrupt practices. The award underscores NIMC’s concerted and deliberate efforts at stemming the tide of corruption.

‘‘The NIMC has instituted effective systems and supervisory checks to counter actions that stand at variance with the Commissions’ corporate ethical standards,’’ Aziz said.

He urged the general public to report any form of extortion and unwholesome practices through its official platforms by calling 08157691214; 09134959433; send e-mail to actu@nimc.gov.ng; or lodge complaints via its website- www.nimc.gov.ng, insisting that enrolment for the National Identification Number (NIN) is free.

Vanguard News Nigeria

