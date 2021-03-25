NIJ appoints Kalesanwo as first female Registrar

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Lagos, has appointed Mrs Patricia Kalesanwo as its first female Registrar since its establishment in 1971.

The NIJ is Nigeria’s Premier Monotechnic.

A statement on Thursday by the institute’s Provost, Gbenga Adefaye, said that the Segun Osoba-led Governing Council of the NIJ, confirmed the appointment of Kalesanwo as registrar at its Council Meeting of March 17, 2021, in Lagos.

Kalesanwo, who holds a Masters Degree in Adult Education (Communication Arts) from the University of Ibadan (UI), was the Students Affairs Officer of the Institute for over a decade.

She worked at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) before joining the NIJ.

Kalesanwo has attended many courses on Journalism within and outside the country.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: