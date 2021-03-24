NHRC: Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of Suleiman as chairman, Vanguard’s Soni Daniel, others, members

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate, seeking the screening and subsequent confirmation of Salamatu Hussaini Suleiman as chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC.

Also to be confirmed are fourteen others as members of the commission. In a letter to the Senate, read by the President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, at plenary yesterday, Buhari is asking the Senate to confirm the chairman and 14 others. The request was contained in a letter, dated March 17, 2021.

According to President Buhari, the confirmation request was made pursuant to Section 2(3) of the National Human Rights Commission Act (as amended).

The names of nominees to be confirmed as members of the National Human Rights Commission include the Regional Editor, North, Vanguard Media Limited, Mr. Soni Daniel ; Mrs. Beatrice Jedy-Agba; Amb. Umar Zainab Salisu; Mrs. Dafe T. Adesida; Joseph Onyemaechi Mmamel; Ahmad Abubakar Fingilla; Kemi Asiwaju-Okeyonda; Abubakar Muhammed; and Femi Okoeowo.

Others are Barrister Agabaidu Chukwuemeka Jideani; Mrs. Nella Andem-Rabana, SAN; Azubuike Nwakwenta; Jamila Isah; Mrs. Idayat Omolara Hassan; and Prof. Anthony Ojuk

