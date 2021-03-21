NGO constructs mechanised borehole to assist Lagos community

Kindly Share This Story:

The project comissioning in progress

By Arogbonlo Israel

In its new humanitarian drive, a non-governmental organisation, The Great Commission (TGC) has constructed a mechanised borehole for residents of Abesan Estate, Mosan-Okunola Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos.

President of the NGO Mr. Andy Ikekhide, who inaugurated the borehole said, “The project is our own way of collaborating with the government and working with local communities to let them know that we feel their pain and we are here to provide a helping hand.

“There is already deficiency in the water profile in this area of Lagos, we looked at this community and noticed that availability of domestic, potable water is deficient.

“That is why we have embarked on this gigantic project to make it safe and drinkable.”

He further said, “The Great Commission embarked on this project to ensure quality, clean and safe water with a storage capacity of 13,000 litres. We’ve a solar panel inverter to power the borehole in case of power cut.

“It is the responsibility of the residents to take ownership of the project and ensure that they do not allow the borehole to be vandalised. Hence, if the projects were maintained, other people will be encouraged to do more for the community.”

In her remarks, Princess Olabisi Adebajo, Mosan-Okunola local council Chairperson, represented by Ayo Orimolade, the council’s secretary, commended the NGO for such a laudable project adding that the project was one of the numerous projects executed by TGC in the community.

She also opined that governance was all about partnership in progress, advising other NGOs and private individuals to follow the exemplary lifestyles of TGC.

Some residents in the area who spoke to Vanguard described the project as well commendable and prayed that God enrich the NGO as they continue to put smiles on the faces of people.

One of the residents who identified himself as Mr Andrew Ishakweu, said, “We really want to appreciate TGC for remembering us in this area. The project is such a timely and laudable one because most of the residents here find it difficult to get good potable water as a result of the deficiency associated with the supply. But today, the borehole had eased the pains of the community.”

In her part, Mrs. Esther George, a landlord in the area, appreciated the NGO while praying for God’s unmerited favour upon the NGO’s president and all the team members.

In another development, the NGO also provided free medical service to over 500 beneficiaries in the area to commemorate its 3-day power-packed crusade tagged: ‘The Outpouring of the Holy Spirit’ held between Thursday, 18 March, 2021 to Saturday, 20 March. 2021.

