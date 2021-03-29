Breaking News
Never attack us, public property, police warn protesting religious group

On 10:20 pm
The Police Command in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has warned members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria not to attack its personnel, equipment or public property.

The Police Public Relations Officer in FCT, ASP Mariam Yusuf, gave the warning a statement on Monday in Abuja.

She said the warning followed a violent protest by some members of the proscribed movement in the Maitama area of Abuja.

Yusuf said members of the disbanded sect on Monday went on a rampage, destroying public property and attacking innocent citizens, including police officers with stones and other dangerous objects in the area.

She said personnel of the command had, however, successfully restored calm in the area after professionally, dispersing the protesters.
“In view of the above, the command wishes to state that it will not condone any form of attack on its personnel, equipment or other public property,” she said.

She enjoined FCT residents to remain calm and be law-abiding.

He pledged the commitment of the command to protecting lives and property within the territory.

