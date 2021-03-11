NDU matriculates postgraduate students in Marine Surveying

Kindly Share This Story:

By Mary Obaebor

THE Niger-Delta University, NDU, Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa State has matriculated its first set of postgraduate students in Marine Surveying.

Delivering the keynote address on the occasion, the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Wabote, said the Board decided to sponsor the training of the students because of the critical role Marine Surveyors play in the industry.

“The Centre for Marine Surveyors Nigeria is recognised as a professional body promoting the professionalism, recognition and training of marine surveyors.

There is need for improved efficiency in maritime operations in Nigeria to improve global competitiveness; improved predictability and transparency in maritime operations which will go a long way in boosting confidence in the sector, which in turn will bring about increased revenue.

“Marine surveyors are greatly relied upon by the marine community to perform a wide range of tasks including: Advising purchasers, underwriters and lending institutions on the condition and valuation of vessels; advising vessel owners on how to recover or salvage a vessel in distress.”

President of the Centre for Marine Surveyors Nigeria, Prince Adebambo Ademiluyi, expressed the readiness of the Centre to contribute its quota to the development of the maritime sector in the country. The Vice Chancellor, NDU, Prof. Samuel Edoumiekumo, said the students had come to an institution where they would be positively impacted to compete with their peers anywhere in the world. He urged them to see their admission into the programme as a great opportunity that must not be wasted.

In her remarks, the MD, Wider Perspectives Limited, Mrs Edughom Hanson, thanked the NCDMB for making the event a reality by sponsoring the students. She said the objective of the programme was to develop in-country capacity of young graduates through training and certification to support the maritime industry.

“This matriculation ceremony marks a remarkable day for you trainees. Today, you are formally admitted into the postgraduate diploma programme of the Niger Delta University and we celebrate you. This is also to congratulate our matriculating students; among many candidates who applied, you qualified for this programme and have begun the journey of preparing for real-life tasks,” she said.

She advise them to focus on what they were admitted for in the university.

