NDLEA deploys intelligence, due process in ports operations

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has upped its game since the agency’s leadership change, taking the fight against narcotics and illegal importations of controlled and contraband drugs and substances to a new pedestal.

The fresh impetus has not only given hope to Nigerians about government commitment to combat drug abuses, the agency has improved on its inter agency synergy, deploying due procedure in prosecuting its mandate, even as it continue to engage with sister agencies such as the Nigeria Customs Service in ensuring that the seizure of importation of offensive and illicit drugs at the ports are in line with the rules of engagement, contrary to prior erroneous and misleading reports.

It will be recalled that NDLEA recently intercepted a container load of Tramadol at the Apapa port, imported into the country illegally and without End User Certificate, EUC. The Apapa Port seizure by the agency is one of several seizures it has undertaken, within and outside the port, effectively taking the fight to the door steps of drug barons and their agents.

The agency’s newly appointed Chairman, Gen. Buba Marwa has also ensured that the agency operates under a new work culture that epitomizes professionalism and efficiency, and that operatives stick with its Standard Operating Procedure, SOP, while maintaining robust inter agency relationship.

Apart from a number of containers of Tramadol and other drugs the agency intercepted at two different ports, its operatives have arrested 90 persons including an Indian national during raids on some flash points in parts of Lagos, leading to the seizure of 614.396 kilograms of assortment of hard drugs.

The agency’s most recent seizure at the Apapa port, made up of 554 cartons of Tramadol was reportedly declared as ceramic tiles.

The Apapa Seaport NDLEA Area Commander, Mr. Samuel Gadzama, reportedly said the agency’s renewed fight against illegal drugs has gone beyond our immediate frontier, with the seizure of a container load of illicit drug in Kenya, recently.

“Though the second container found its way to Nigeria, but the eagle eyes of our narcotic agents discovered it during a joint inspection of the ship,” Gadzama said.

ln the ongoing onslaught, operatives of the NDLEA Lagos Command raided some flash points located at Agege, Ikorodu, Lekki, Okokomaiko and other parts of the state, where the operatives are believed to have dismantled major drug syndicates, in addition to the arrest of suspects and seizure of large quantities of offensive substances.

In the light of the heightened activities to ride the country of illegal importation of narcotics, the NDLEA Chairman has commended his commanders and officers involved in the above operations, while charging them to remain focus.

Maritime industry stakeholders believe that the new tempo of war against unscrupulous agents of illegal importation of prohibited and unapproved drug supplies by the agency will create a positive turn around orientation for addicts, as well create a positive image for the country.

Meanwhile, the National President of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents, ANLCA, Iju Tony Nwabunike has expressed grief for been linked to statement that tended to question the good works the NDLEA and its leadership is doing, in riding the country of illegal activities of drug pushers.

