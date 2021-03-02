NDDC: Forensic audit slowing down devt of Niger Delta – Amadhe

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ochuko Akuopha

IMMEDIATE past President General and Patron of the Isoko Development Union, IDU, Chief Iduh Amadhe, has lamented that the delay in concluding the forensic audit being carried out by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, was slowing down the development of the Niger Delta Region.

Speaking on telephone with Vanguard, Amadhe described the forensic audit as a plot to punish the people of the oil rich region.

He said: “The forensic audit has been used to blindfold all of us and so, no project is going on. The dry season has gone again and nothing serious is going on.

“All the projects awarded in the Niger Delta before the forensic audit are not being executed because there is no substantive board for the commission. Niger Delta governors should rise up and tell the Federal Government what they want.

“Whatever forensic audit they have done, let them stop there and set up a substantive board so that we are not shortchanged”.

Amadhe added: “The Federal Government and Godswill Akpabio are just playing on the intelligence of the Niger Delta people.

“We have nine states that produces oil, but they are using interim administrations and these people don’t have the capacity to award any major project.”

