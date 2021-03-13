NCDC records 399 new COVID-19 cases

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 399 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of infections in the country to 160,332.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country has tested 1,601,396 people since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

The health agency reported eight COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatalities in the country to 2009.

It stated that the new infections were registered in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC said that Lagos State registered 101, Anambra 96, Edo 50, Abia 29, Imo 28, Ogun 19, Akwa Ibom 16, Kaduna 13. FCT seven, Bayelsa, Kano and Oyo, six each.

Delta and Rivers had five each, Nasarawa four, Ebonyi and Osun had three each and Gombe, two.

The health agency noted that a total of 1,655 people were discharged within the last 24 hours across the country after testing negative to coronavirus.

According to it, these include 831 community recoveries in the FCT and 169 in Lagos State, all managed in line with set guidelines.

The NCDC stated that there were now 14,264 active cases of COVID-19 across the country, down from 15,528 recorded on Thursday.

The agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

