NAPTIP Seeks NAF Support in Combating Human Trafficking

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Director-General (DG), National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim has solicited the assistance of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in combating human trafficking and all forms of human degradation in the Country.

The DG who made the call while on a visit to Headquarters NAF (HQ NAF), Abuja also sought NAF support in the areas of intelligence gathering and technical training of its personnel amongst others.

According to the DG, human trafficking is the second most lucrative criminal enterprise in the world that poses human and strategic risks to the national securities of nations.

She went further to state that human trafficking as a form of modern-day slavery is lucrative as it is a $150 billion industry, hence the need for all stakeholders to synergize to tackle the menace.

Mrs Sulaiman-Ibrahim used the visit to appeal for the support of the NAF in the areas of personnel training and revenue mobilization.

She further disclosed that plans were underway by the Agency to establish a training academy and requested NAF assistance towards the provision of infrastructure.

She also used the visit to request NAF assistance in the area of airlift to enable the Agency overcome some of its logistics challenges.

In his remarks, the CAS, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, appreciated the DG for her efforts in addressing the challenges posed by human trafficking in Nigeria and assured her of the NAF’s willingness to partner with NAPTIP towards fighting the menace.

On the request for NAF assistance towards the training of NAPTIP personnel and the establishment of a training academy, Air Marshal Amao stated that the Agency could leverage on NAF School of Air Intelligence at Makurdi towards training some of its personnel in acquiring basic intelligence knowledge to bring them up to speed in intelligence gathering to combat human trafficking.

A statement by Air Commodore Edward Gabquet, Director of Public Relations and Information quoted Air Marshal Amao further assuring the Agency of airlift whenever required.

The CAS, therefore, directed the Chief of Training and Operations, to constitute a team comprising NAF and NAPTIP personnel to work out modalities of harmonizing all requests and bringing the collaboration to fruition.

“It is good that we all work together to keep our citizens and nation safe”, he said.

“Those present during the visit include the NAF Chiefs of Policy & Plans, Training & Operations and Administration along with some senior management staff of NAPTIP.

Vanguard News Nigeria

