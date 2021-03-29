NANS commends Sanwo-Olu for Eko Digital Initiative

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Southwest Zone, has commended the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his administration’s efforts at improving the standard of education at primary and secondary levels through its Eko Digital Initiative.

The Zonal Coordinator, Comrade Kappo Samuel Olawale, in a statement, said the initiative was another testament to Sanwo-Olu’s flair and passion for human development.

“Since becoming the Governor of the state alongside Tokubo Wahab as his Special Adviser on Education, they have consistently and pragmatically in the education sector displayed proactivity and commitment that can be so profiting while climbing through the ladder of a greater Lagos.

“The launch of Eko Digital Initiative targeted at assisting primary and secondary schools students in their learning and train them to be relevant during and after their academic is another testament of the Governor’s flair for human development. This is an initiative birthed from the vision of Gov. Sanwo-Olu and the effort of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education which builds on modern technologies to provide options for students learning at the comfort of their homes, not leaving behind digitalisation of school libraries and provision of new ultramodern libraries across all government-owned primary and secondary schools in the state.

“We as an association of over two million intellectually mobile students at both basic and tertiary levels in Southwest, Nigeria laud Lagos State Governor and his team for this progressive effort to digitalise education at a time when Nigerian students have discovered the incentives that comes with the reality of digital study hall and the bridge betwixt hypothesis of classroom teachers.

“Once and for all, we recommend that other states in the zone compete with Lagos State in making progressive students inclined policies as soon as possible. We are proud of Lagos as truly the Centre of Excellence and as such urge other Governors of states in the Southwest zone totally. Lagos has led the pace of a to digitalise education, let other governors in the zone emulate this,” he said.

