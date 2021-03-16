Breaking News
Multi-talented Singer, Jerro-B set to drop new record dubbed “Your Matter”

By Gabriel Olawale

Jerro-B has decided to take-over 2021 with a brand new single which he titled “Your Matter”. The song is a reflection of the fact that Jerro-B is an artiste to always watch-out for in Nigeria’s music industry.

The song, “Your Matter” also confirms the South-South music talent running in Jerro-B’s blood as he will be looking forward to joining the long-list of superstars in Nigeria’s music industry who hail from south-south part of Nigeria.

Born Olomu Jeremiah with stage name, Jerro-B is a multi-talented Nigerian artiste of Isoko Delta origin but was born in Osun State.

As a Delta boy who grew up in South Western part of Nigeria, Jerro-B has over the years been able to master the art of making music in Yoruba Language for fans delight.

Before his decision to pursue music professionally, Jerro-B has been labelled another music star from South-South in the making, having showcased his talent with exciting performances at various gigs and shows across the country.

Jerro-B is a multi-talented artiste who has grown to become an expert in Afro-Fusion genre of music. He decided to wet the appetite few weeks ago with yoruba rendition of an Afro-Fusion Cover music featuring, sensational singer Klub-J, the brain behind Blacktide In Nigeria Delta which became a trend in Europe at the time of release.

Get your speakers working as we anticipate this beautiful new piece from Jerro-B

