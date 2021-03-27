Breaking News
Translate

Monthly sanitation: Two Kano factories get N1m fine for violation

On 3:04 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Ganduje shuts all Kano schools, while Zamfara closes 10 as bandits run riot  
Ganduje

By Bashir Bello, KANO

No fewer than two factories in Kano State have been fined the sum of N1 million for violation of the monthly environmental sanitation exercise.

The State’s Environmental Mobile Court presided over by Chief Magistrate, Auwal Yusuf-Suleiman, gave the fine order on the factories during the inspection of the exercise.

Yusuf-Suleiman said the factories were found operating within the stipulated hours of the sanitation exercise thereby violating the law (sections 61 and 104 of the National Environmental Laws) guiding conduct of the exercise.

Also read: Ten trucks of expired cigarette confiscated by KSCPC in Kano

The Chief Magistrate however slammed a N500,000 fine on each of the factories respectively.

The affected factories included GP Tank and JP Company.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner for Environment, Dr Kabiru Getso said the duo companies were not on the list of companies exempted from participating in the exercise hence the sanction.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!