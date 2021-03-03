Money given to us by T Pumpy boss, Adaralegbe not for arms acquisition – Fulani Association

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rita Okoye

The FCT Fulani Dan Allah Development Association of Nigeria has frowned at the report in some sections of the media that the management of T Pumpy Concept Limited recently empowered his members with millions of naira to purchase arms.

Recall that the real estate firm had through its Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer Adaralegbe Akintayo, had last week resettled over 52 Fulani households in Abuja community.

The estate developer had earlier acquired the land at phase 24, Lugbe, with the original allottees and Gbagyi farmers duly compensated.

However, in a bid to resolve the accommodation crisis of the Fulanis who were taking refuge on the land of the company, the T. Pumpy boss gave an average of N200,000 to each of the 52 Fulani households.

His benevolence was, however, twisted by some social media users who claimed he gave the Fulani herdsmen money to buy arms.

Address a press conference on Tuesday, Abubakar Suleiman, Chairman of the Fulani Dan Allah Development Association of Nigeria, FCT chapter, said at no point did T Pumpy pay ransom to herders, rather, he showed humanitarian gesture to the Fulani people who were living in huts constructed on an expanse of land he acquired for the purpose of building an estate.

“We have been on that land for about 30 years. God brought this oga (T Pumpy boss) who wants to develop the land. He settled the Gbagyis farming on the land first before us. My people said they also deserved to be compensated for their huts and they invited me as their Chairman in the Federal Capital Territory.

“When I got there, I met the developers clearing one side of the land. I talked to the site Engineer on how I can meet the owner of the land. From there, he called the owner of the land and Mr. Akintayo came to meet us there. As soon as he arrived, my people came out; women, children and youth. When he saw the children he said ohh, I am sorry, where is your school? And the adults responded that the children were not going to school.

“He said he wanted to develop his land. The Fulanis said before he starts developing the land, he should also compensate them for their huts. His site Engineer said they would pay N50, 000 per hut while the Fulanis said N250, 000 per hut. Then Mr. Akintayo pitied them and said he would give them N200, 000 per hut.”

Speaking earlier, T Pumpy boss, Akintayo Adaralegbe, described the report as lie from a pit of hell.

He said as a patriotic Nigeria, he would not in any way empower anyone to buy arms. He said the report is false, baseless and unfounded.

Adaralegbe, therefore, urged the general public to disregard it in its entirety.

His words, “This press conference became imperative following the reports making the round on social media that we gave Fulani herders in Abuja money to purchase arms. This report is baseless, false and unfounded. We are estate developers and all our lands are government approved. The story you are reading on social media is false. Some people are just being callous with the video.

“Let me tell you what happened; if you get land through government acquisition, it is normal that you find farmers and some settlers there. On this particular land, we were able to identify the real farmers which are Gbagyis and we settled them for all their farm crops and their farm produce.

“We discovered that there is also Fulani settlement (huts) on the same land where they rear their cows and where they have been residing for about 30 years. They told me that they have been living there for about three decades. And we are humans. We had to negotiate with them and tell them that we had allocation to the land and want them to vacate the place, and they agreed. We agreed to give them N200, 000 per hut and we settled them. It was not an inducement or giving them money to buy arms as being circulated in the social media.

“That is far from the truth and a statement from the pit of hell. The FCT Chairman of the Fulanis is physically here and can explain what transpired between my organisations and his people.”

“T Concept Ltd is committed to complimenting government’s effort in the housing sector of the economy. It is a Pan Nigeria brand which has estates at Guzape, Lugbe, Karasana, Kuje, Wawa, Katampe, Kwali, Kyami, Life Camp and other parts of Abuja. It is also committed to peaceful resolution of issues and coexistence among Nigerians.”

