Minor fire incident reported at Army Headquarters

ArmyThe Nigerian army has reported a minor fire incident resulting from electric spark on Tuesday morning at the headquarters complex in Abuja.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, in a statement said the incident which happened at about 10.15a.m. was as a result of minor electrical fault in one of the offices.

Yerima said the complex was currently undergoing some renovation involving electrical rework.

According to him, the Nigerian Army Fire Service Department has since put out the fire.

“No casualty was recorded during the incident and normalcy has since returned to the complex,” he said. (NAN)

