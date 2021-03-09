Messi congratulates new Barcelona president

Kindly Share This Story:

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has congratulated Joan Laporta after he emerged as the club’s president.

The new president told Catalunya Radio yesterday. Members of the club voted for the new president on Sunday with first-team players like Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets spotted at Camp Nou to cast their votes.

Laporta, who was previously in charge between 2003 and 2010, came out on top with 54 per cent of the votes. Speaking to Catalunya Radio on Monday morning, Laporta said: “It was very nice to see Messi going to vote. It is yet more proof that he loves Barca.

“I am convinced that he wants to stay and, yes, he has already congratulated me for winning the election.

“He also won yesterday. We will soon have a quiet talk and decide his future.”

Messi’s current deal with Barca expires this summer.

Vanguard News Nigeria

