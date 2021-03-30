Meet Tubrizzy ‘The Fine Boy Gangster’

Kindly Share This Story:

Olatubonsun Victor Olagbami aka ‘Tubrizzy’. Tubrizzy is a fast-rising young Nigerian artist, songwriter, producer and sound engineer based in Dallas, Texas.

The second child and first son of a family of six was born and raised in Ibadan, Nigeria on March 13. He Moved To The The United States, Texas to study IT at Mycomputercareer institute which he got a degree from earlier this 2021.

Music Started For Me With My Brother Wanting To Be An Artist. I started learning production and sound engineering to produce him although I was born into a family of which both parents were entrepreneurs and some of their investments includes ‘Lamix Place’ (comprises of an event center, hotel, restaurant, bar and a night club).

His first official song ‘Jeje’ ft R Jay in 2019. The good reception of the song motivated him to continue towing the music line and some of his earliest musical influences include the likes of fela, j hus, kida kudz and Wande Coal.

The Ep

Set To Drop His Debut Body Of Work Titled ” Solid ” This April

Solid EP is a definition of diversification & balance it’s sounds infuse 2 different cultures i.e afrobeat combined with theme of the UK hip/hop and trap style of music . He Said ” every song on the EP says a lot about myself, my state of mind as well as my present position on my journey in the music industry”

Tracklist Below

Songs On The EP Features

Formular – Paints the picture of an imaginary Perfect girl that brings out the gangster in me by going out of my way to do anything it takes to win her love and trust.

Produced By Demsa

Tonight – Is a magnificent experience of a one night stand that surpasses all other past experiences. Describes a perfect good time that lasts till the morning.

Collaborating with Alexx her vocals graced verse 2 of this track

Produced by Murphy Jay

Sisi – An Explanable Crush on Am Imaginary lady Called ” Salewa ” that is trying real hard to get pleading , begging for a chance to express his love.

Produced By Demsa

Go slow – The Track Features Lasgiidi An Energetic and Club Jam. Been On A Fast Lane, Been King Of My Empire Aiming For Greatest And Even The World Greatest Distraction Won’t Stop Me

Prod By Murphy Jay

Holiday

I know music is my way for sure , no going back steady grinding , keeping my spirit alive till my time comes . Zero intimidations , No To Bad Vibes . No holiday I keep it moving because I enjoy what I do so much its like it’s zero stress .

Prod by Demsa

With Track 1 Titled ” Formular” Dropped on my birthday Mar 13th , 2021 With Video Directed by Taylormade and Sydney Escada In Dallas , Texas

Available On All Digital Platform Go check Out Tubrizzy’ s Music And Wait On Solid the Ep.

IG @tubrizzy

Twitter @tubrizzy

