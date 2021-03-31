Medical check-up: Buhari has done wrong morally – Abaribe

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

The minority leader of the senate, Enyinnaya Harcourt Abaribe, Wednesday, faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s medical check-up in London.

Fielding questions when he appeared on ChannelsTv Programme, the senator representing Abia-South Senatorial district said ‘Legally’ Buhari did not do anything wrong but has done something wrong ‘morally’.

Emphasizing his point he opined that Buhari promised Nigerians that he would not travel outside the country for medical check-ups during his Presidential campaign in 2015.

Abaribe said that Buhari assured Nigerians that he would upgrade the health facilities in the country.

“He said he would never go for medical checkup during his campaign. We were assured that health facilities would be upgraded.”

Speaking further, he disappointedly averred that; “What we have is APC saying one thing and doing another.

“For medical check-up, you have to go all the way to UK. People have been coming here to do medical checkups for people. This means that we have some local hospitals that have upgraded.”

