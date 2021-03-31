Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Medical check-up: Buhari has done wrong morally – Abaribe

On 7:35 pmIn News, Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:

AbaribeBy Nwafor Sunday

The minority leader of the senate, Enyinnaya Harcourt Abaribe, Wednesday, faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s medical check-up in London.

Fielding questions when he appeared on ChannelsTv Programme, the senator representing Abia-South Senatorial district said ‘Legally’ Buhari did not do anything wrong but has done something wrong ‘morally’.

Emphasizing his point he opined that Buhari promised Nigerians that he would not travel outside the country for medical check-ups during his Presidential campaign in 2015.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: Nigeria sitting on time bomb, say elders

Abaribe said that Buhari assured Nigerians that he would upgrade the health facilities in the country.

“He said he would never go for medical checkup during his campaign. We were assured that health facilities would be upgraded.”

Speaking further, he disappointedly averred that; “What we have is APC saying one thing and doing another.

“For medical check-up, you have to go all the way to UK. People have been coming here to do medical checkups for people. This means that we have some local hospitals that have upgraded.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!