‘Match words with action’, Nigerians react to Buhari’s statement

Kindly Share This Story:

By Arogbonlo Israel

Reactions have started to trail President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement assuring Nigerians that last Friday’ abduction of female students from Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangebe, will be the last to happen.

The president’s statement was relayed on Sunday, through Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, who led a high-powered federal government delegation to sympathise with the people and government of Zamfara.

In reaction, Nigerians took to Twitter to air their views on the President’s statement, here are some:

@FederalStaff: “Let’s match words with actions! What are we doing differently?”

@IgiedeNosa: “We just hope this is backed up with action and not mere talk.”

@KunleGold0987: “We ain’t surprised at this, you’ve been saying this from the start. I just pray Jah will save those innocent souls.”

@oluwamuyiwa88: “How many time would they have to lie to us before we can understand them.”

@Orpaa_Jr: “This is a figure of speech @MBuhari is practicing literature.”

@westruns: “Anybody that believes this is up for a heartbreak.”

@Shaafee10: “We hope so because u have had alot of this.”

@BabsEmmanuelsn2: “Thank you Mr presido, I believe youHundred points symbolHundred points symbol.. Can you now please make your son or one of your daughter as head master/ mistress in one of the schools in Maiduguri.”

@FamuyiwaOlukay1: “…will be the last… for this week.”

@CreekBoy14: “If it’s not the last, what will you do? Resign? Abeg, they should kidnap another school in Katsina so that he can end our suffering as a nation.”

@toomuchjay: “After you campaigned on making the country safe, stable electricity and dollar equaling 1 Naira 6 years ago but failed, you think anyone would believe you again? @MBuhari”

@FrankFranzikus: “Lori iro…..let’s not forget 1$=#1”

@edejorojoseph: “This is not April 1st. This is March.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: