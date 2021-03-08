Mason Atlantic launches logistics platform – Darum App

Kindly Share This Story:

Mason Atlantic Limited via its subsidiary Darum (A logistics hailing app) is set to contribute to the growth of businesses across Nigeria by providing seamless delivery options for business owners, individual who use dispatch services in Lagos.

This was the submission of the Co-founder & CEO of Darum App, Mr. Abiola Yekini during the launch of Darum App last wednesday.

The launch which took place at their lagos office in Yaba had Business Owners, Press, Partners and the general public in attendance virtually. In series of chats with the company stakeholders, it was gathered that the Darum App is developed to provide a trustworthy platform that fosters timely and scalable delivery services with consideration to cost, distance and duration.

During the Q&A session of the Launch, Olaide Olaniyi (The Head of Business) explained that the Darum platform will undoubtedly bridge the gap between business owners, individual users and logistics companies. He asserted that making delivery fast, easy and safe and affordable access to dispatch options, ability to track packages by everyone are some of the key benefits presented by Darum.

On his part, the Product Designer of Darum, Mr. Ridwan Egbeyemi said the interface of the Darum App is built to ensure smooth interaction and transaction between business owners, individual users and logistics companies or dispatch riders.

Attendees of the launch who spoke with Vanguard expressed excitement at having a platform like Darum, as they confirmed the level of solution it brings to the logistics industry.

Our correspondent reports that the Darum App is now LIVE on the google play store and App store for the general public, and the Darum Rider App is also available for logistics company owners to sign up.

Kindly Share This Story: