Many Nigerians owe their successes to God through Tinubu — Gbajabiamila

…says APC leader spends 365 days attending to people from all walks of life

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has said that many people owe their successes to the magnanimity and accommodating nature of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Speaking at the 12th Colloquium, virtually, to mark the 69th birthday of the former governor of Lagos State, the Speaker said God used Tinubu to change the lives of so many people.

“Today is Asiwaju’s day, it’s about him and it’s about Nigeria. I make bold to say, many of us, me inclusive, owe our personal successes to God, but I know and recognize that God did not come down. He used Asiwaju as a vessel,” he said.

In his tributes to the Jagaban of Borgu Kingdom, Gbajabiamila noted that Tinubu was the only living politician in Nigeria that attends to Nigerians from all walks of life 365 days a year.

“Asiwaju is known for his uncanny and unparalleled ability and capacity to identify, spotlight and zero in on talents. He’s done that with me; he’s done that with so many others, that is a mark of leadership.

“There are so many superlative words that have been used to describe Asiwaju today, so I am not going to bore you and be repetitive.

“But I must say something: I do not know of a man or woman, dead or alive, in Nigeria, that eats, drinks, walks, sleeps politics 24/7, 365 days;

“To me, there is only one word to describe somebody like that; someone with that kind of capacity, it’s called a gift, and it’s a gift from God, and that is what God has given him. I don’t know of anyone that can go through all that for 365 days a year attending to people from 11.am to 4.am and he is still standing. Thank God for people like him; it is divine and I wish him luck.”

Gbajabiamila advised that Tinubu’s suggestions on how to tackle some national issues be “practicalized.”

“Today, we have listened to him and picked from what we have learned and what we have heard. I want to say let’s practicalize those things and get to our Eldorado in Nigeria.

“For Asiwaju, you may not know this, but I am here via zoom, I’ve read chats, I’ve read comments on zoom, there is an outpouring of love from all over the world for you.

“And it gratifies me and makes me so happy, that what you have done, the investment that you have put in – financial, energy, contacts – is appreciated by so many, I thank God for your life.

“Like I always say, happy birthday to you Asiwaju, may the best days of your past be the worst days of your future”, Gbajabiamila said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

