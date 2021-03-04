Man kills wife with kitchen knife in Anambra

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

A 35-year-old man, Mr. Kingsley Igwe from Nise in Awka South local government area of Anambra State has reportedly stabbed his wife to death with kitchen knife.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), Mr. Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, said it occurred at about 4am today.

According to him, the suspect allegedly ran amok and descended on his wife, adding that there was also the suspicion that he acted under the influence of drugs.

He said: “At about 4am on Thursday, police operatives attached to 3-3 Police Station arrested one Kingsley Igwe, 35, of Nise in Awka South LGA, but resident at Dueze Street, Otigba in 3-3 Area of Anambra State.

“The suspect allegedly ran amok in circumstances yet to be ascertained and attacked his wife, Oyinye Obi, 31, with a kitchen knife and inflicted multiple injuries all over her body.

READ ALSO:

“The police detectives visited the scene and rushed the victim to Apex Hospital for medical attention, but was certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

”The victim’s corpse had been deposited at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy, while the knife used in perpetrating the act was recovered and registered as exhibit.”

Haruna said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Monday Kuryas had directed the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area to transfer the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Awka, for a discreet investigation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: