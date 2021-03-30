Man in Police net for defiling 4-year-old daughter of co-tenant

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

Men of the Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Police have arrested a 25-year-old man, Elisha James for forcefully having carnal knowledge of a four-year-old daughter of his co-tenant (name-withheld).

The suspect, according to the command image maker, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who resides at Mokore road area of Warewa was arrested on the 29th of March 2021 following the report lodged by the mother of the victim, who reported at Warewa divisional headquarters.

She reported that while she went out to spread some clothes she washed at about 7pm, she heard her four years old daughter crying in the room of the suspect.

She added that when she entered the room, she met the suspect defiling her daughter.

Oyeyemi added that, “on the strength of the report, the DPO Warewa division, CSP Folashade Tanaruno detailed detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, he admitted to having committed the crime, claiming that he didn’t know what came over him”.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun has directed that the suspect be transferred to the anti-human trafficking and child labor unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

Vanguard News Nigeria

