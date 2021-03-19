Breaking News
Translate

Man in court for alleged unlawful damage, threat to life

On 2:31 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping boy, 8, in A-IbomA 39-year-old  man, Terence Okafor, who allegedly damaged a vehicle belonging to  one Mr Osagie Obyuwana,  on Friday appeared before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court in  Lagos State.
Okafor, whose  address was not provided, is facing a three-count charge bordering on unlawful damage and threat to life.
He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The prosecutor, Insp. Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the  Alimosho area of Lagos State.
Aigbokhan said that the defendant unlawfully damaged the windshield and a side mirror of a Hyundai Elantra with Registration No. EKY386 FZ, valued N250,000.
He said that the defendant also threatened the life of Obyuwana and  conducted himself in a manner likely to breach the the peace.

READ ALSO: Woman docked over alleged unlawful detention of 3 children

Aigbokhan said that  the offences contravened Sections 56, 168(d) and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
The magistrate, Mr E. O. Ogunkanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.
Ogunkanmi ordered that the sureties must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.
He adjourned the case until April 20 for mention. (NAN)

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!