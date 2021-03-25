Man escapes ritual killing from Imo hotel

Kindly Share This Story:

…We have received a report – Police

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

A middle-aged man, Anayo Ukadike, yesterday alleged that he escaped from an attempt to use him for ritual purposes in one of the hotels in Imo state.

In a petition to Imo state police command in Owerri, said he escaped from an exit door when he was attacked by three heavy able-bodied men as he was inside his room, 45.

Ukadike said it was a ritual attempt as he said he reached out to the management of the hotel who pleaded to him not to report his encounter to the police.

He narrated: “Worst experience in the hospitality of our life The name of the hotel is explicit Lodge Ltd, located at Marathana Avenue, behind Harvester Suit, New Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria.

“I was unfortunate enough to book a room in the hotel on the 10th of March, 2021. I escaped death only by Divine Providence. Their antecedents proved the fact that they are in the business of killing people for ritual purposes.

“I was brutally attacked in my room 45 in a Commando’s style by three dreaded able-bodied young men, who broke into my room but to their greatest surprise, I was able to escape after using my last strength to heat the particular one blocking the exit door.”

“The attitude of the management and staff of the hotel when contacted proved that the attack was planned, coordinated and executed by them. I was pleaded with by the management not to contact the police; promising they will trace the attackers.

“I, therefore, use this opportunity to warn the general public to beware of this dangerous ritualists hotel called Explicit Lodge Ltd Located At Marathana, Avenue, Behind Harvester Suit, New Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria,” Ukadike

When contacted by the state police public relations officer, PPRO confirmed that the command “We av received the write-up, and we are now working on it.”

