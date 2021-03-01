Man arraigned for allegedly stabbing another

Kindly Share This Story:

A 22-year-old man, Segun Kamoru, who allegedly stabbed one Adeyemi Ojo with a broken bottle, was on Monday arraigned in a Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja.

The Police charged Ojo with four counts bordering on conspiracy, assault and stealing to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant and some persons still at large, committed the offences on Oct. 5, 2020 at 7.40 a.m, on IKola yeye Road, Command, Ipaja, Lagos.

He said that the defendant beat up and used a broken bottle to stab the complainant on his neck, inflicting serious injuries on him.‎

Emuerhi said that the defendant beat up the complainant over a disagreement between them, stole his N300,000 and other property belonging to the complainant.

READ ALSO:

The offences contravene Sections 411, 171, 173 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 174 stipulates a three-year jail term for offenders.‎

The Magistrate, Mr J.A. Adegun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum, and adjourned the case until March 23 for mention. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: