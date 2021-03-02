Man, 46, docked over alleged assault in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police in Osun on Tuesday arraigned a 46-year-old man , Sowummo Olalekan, before an Osogbo Chief Magistrates ‘ Court over alleged assault.

Olalekan, who claimed to be a civil servant is facing a charge of assault to which he also pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Kayode Adeoye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 23, at about 7: 30 p.m, at Alekunwodo area of Osogbo.

Adeoye said that the defendant assaulted one Salami Muftiat , by inflicting injuries on her head, using a bell for an unjustified reasons.

He said that the offence contravened Section 355 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol.11, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defence counsel, Mr Olatunbosun Oladipupo, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

The magistrate, Mr A.K. Ajala, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Ajala said that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction; provide evidence of tax payments and two passport-sized photographs, attached with an affidavit of means to the court.

The case was adjourned until April 13 for hearing . (NAN )

