LG polls: One killed in Delta community

By Ochuko Akuopha

THERE was confusion at Evwreni community, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State during Saturday’s council election in the area, as one Mr. Muvi Unagha was reportedly shot dead by yet to be identified gunmen.

It was learned that the deceased was shot at a popular drinking joint in the community while waiting for the arrival of electoral materials.

Though the circumstances surrounding the incident were hazy at press time, sources said the deceased and some of the community’s youths had gathered at the bar when three cars in a convoy pulled over and opened fire at them.

A source said the deceased was hit by a bullet as others at the bar scampered for safety.

The source who sought anonymity said the deceased was rushed to the Ughelli Central Hospital where he died.

Efforts to contact the Delta State Police Acting Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr Bright Edafe, were abortive at the time of filing this report.

The incident was however, confirmed by a senior police officer in the Ughelli Area command.

