Let party constitution be your guide, Bode tasks Arapaja

By Gabriel Olawale

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olabode George has urged South-West Chairmanship candidate, Amb. Taofeek Arapaja to, at-all-time, ensure the constitution of the party is his guide.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by Amb. Arapaja and his entourage to his office in Lagos, Chief George said that to succeed and be fair, there is a need to respect and adhere to the party’s basic tenets and values are sacrosanct.

He said: “Never deviate from this grundnorm. That is your steering rudder to the redemptive light. You must be fair and just in all your undertakings. Let your decisions bear the collective input of your team. Always allow the redeeming precedents of old to sharpen your bearing, to strengthen your vision, to give a fillip to your commitments and your mission.

“You must be totally resolved, stern, immovable about the principle of non-interference of external forces in the affairs of the Southwest. Whether it is the national organ or some extraneous states, none should be allowed to intrude upon the affairs of our zone.

“When disputes arise there are already established internal procedures that we use to solve our differences amicably. Let the states sort out their conflicts without intrusive actors. This is the paramount culture of our party.

“The decision of the zonal meeting on the zoning of offices remains sacred, sacrosanct, firm, absolutely irreversible because it is predicated on justice, fairness and truth. Adhere to the fairness doctrine in the conduct of primaries. Your leadership must be credible, straitlaced, equitable, sincere, thoughtful, genuine, true to yourself and to your God.”

The PDP leader, who spoke before stakeholders and elders of PDP in Lagos State, said: “I look forward to a zonal Congress which will be a celebration of brotherhood, which will be a triumphant carnival of love, of friendship and party solidarity. May the good Lord bless you, grant you wisdom, strengthen your path as you begin this journey of revival and the collective renewal of our moral compass. Amen.”

In his remarks, Amb. Arapaja pledged to adhere to all advice, vowing not to run a one-man show.

He said: “My mandate is to reclaim all the states in the south-west for PDP and I know is achievable with the support of everybody.

“We are going to ensure the unification of aggrieved party members and I pledged that am not going to betray the trust you all have in me.”

