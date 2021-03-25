Learning difficulty: Don’t write off any child — Lakefield Schools boss

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

PARENTS and teachers have been advised not to write off any child who has difficulties in learning, as modern teaching methods can be adopted to teach such a child.

This was stated by the Head of School, Lakefield Schools, Ajah, Lagos, Mrs Kemi Hamilton, during a media parley at the school premises. Hamilton also charged teachers to make efforts at critically observing their students and know those with learning difficulties with a viewing to taking care of them.

She added that when such students are found in a class, the school authorities should inform the parents and work out modalities for taking care of the students. According to her, students in a particular class would not learn and understand at the same rate, but that should not mean the laggards would not be able to catch up eventually.

“At Lakefieds, we have adopted Differentiated Learning to take care of that. The founder is not only passionate about quality education, she is much concerned about the welfare of staff and students. In a term, we hold at least four training sessions for teachers to get them updated on the latest developments in the sector.

“Differentiated Learning method is applied because students don’t understand at the same level. There are high fliers and those that are in the middle and others that are at the rear. When you use this method, in the end you bring almost everybody to the same level. Government should endeavour to do the same because they have more pupils and children in their schools,” she said.

She added that learning has gone beyond the black board, and that the school has taken learning out of the classroom with a lot of innovations in teaching methods and the provision of modern facilities.

Lakefield Schools which started only last September has pupils in all primary arms and students in Junior Secondary School classes 1 and 2.

Revealing the secret behind the success, Hamilton praised the founder for walking her talk regarding passion for the business, provision of facilities, welfare of staff and students and corporate social responsibility.

“During the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, we started by organising free online teaching for students and when parents and students saw the quality of what we offered them even for free, they made enquiries as to when we will begin formal classes. And when the government gave the go ahead for schools to reopen, we started and such parents started bringing their children here.

“Also, compared to the services we render, our fees are very moderate and we even give rebate in some instances. This is because the owner is not after huge profit, but contributing to the development of the society. Teachers working here who have children also enrolled their children here.

That is to assure that we give out quality that our children are also benefiting from,” she said.

The Head of English Department, Mr Alex Ekeamadi, added that to develop the innate talents in the students, the school at the beginning of a term, would ask each student to pick a project and do a paper on it and at the end of the term, defend the projects in the presence of colleagues and parents. He noted that the level of acceptance the school has enjoyed in less than a year of its existence was a testimony to the quality of its standard.

He added that the vision of the school is to produce students that would not only compete globally, but excel globally.

Vanguard News Nigeria

