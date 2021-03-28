LASG’ll begin repairs on Lagos-Badagry Expressway March 29 – Commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Government is to begin repairs on the failed portions of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway on March 29, the Commissioner of Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, said on Saturday.

Oladeinde, in a statement, identified the affected portions to include Maza-Maza, Signal Barracks and Mile 2.

READ ALSO Teachers Development centre will train teachers within and outside Delta – Ebie

“The repairs will last for eight weeks, commencing from Monday, May 29. The job will be completed on May 31,” he said.

Oladeinde said that a traffic diversion plan had been worked out with adequate traffic management measures in place to ease movement and minimise the expected inconveniences.

The commissioner advised motorists heading towards Apapa from Maza-Maza to use the newly constructed slip road by the Total Filling station to connect the ramp and access Apapa.

“Traffic heading to Orile/Suru from Maza-Maza will be diverted to the opening at Total Filling Station to link Toll lane and continue movement to Orile.

“Such motorists could also go through the opening at Signal Barracks to access the Service lane from toll lane, to continue their journey.

“Motorists going to Oshodi from Maza-Maza are also advised to use the opening at Total Filling station to connect toll lane and drive down to the opening after mile 2 underpass to utilise the opening before Signal Barracks and access the ramp with counter flow to Apapa-Oworonshoki Expressway to continue their journey to Oshodi.

“Those coming from Oshodi to Orile will be directed to Mile 2, Oke to connect the ramp to Signal Barracks and continue their journey to Orile, while those going back to Oshodi should make a U-turn and continue their trip to Oshodi.

“Other motorists coming from Otto Wharf should use the opening before Signal Barracks and connect the toll lane and continue their journey to Alaba/Orile,” Oladeinde said.

The Commissioner, while assuring the public that the state’s Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) personnel would be deployed to the axis to manage traffic, warned that no one should assault them in the course of their duty.

“Anyone caught in that act will be dealt with decisively,” he declared.

The statement said that government would continue to work relentlessly to ensure that movement within the metropolis was made seamless for the citizenry.

Oladeinde urged members of the public to cooperate with government to enable it achieve the set goals.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: