Lagos to resolve all pending pension issues — Official

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Government has reiterated its commitment to resolving all pending pension issues in the state, promising to ensure prompt payment of pensioners’ entitlements.

The Director-General, Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC), Mr Babalola Obilana, said this at the 83rd Bond Presentation in Lagos, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) of 366 pensioners were credited with a sum of N1.49 billion for the month of March.

Obilana said that the commission was fully committed to ensuring that retirees receive their terminal benefits as and when due.

He said that LASPEC was established to take care of the needs of retirees, which it had been performing diligently, and would continue to devote itself to.

“We are dedicated to the retirees’ welfare because we know that they have worked so hard for the progress of the state and now is the time for them to reap the benefit’’, he said.

The director-general appreciated the retirees for always cooperating with the commission and adhering to laid down rules.

Obilana noted that the cooperation of the pensioners had resulted in reduction of the delay in the payment of their entitlements.

“We could have sent these bond certificates to everyone at home, but we deemed it proper to invite everyone here so that we can reiterate that LASPEC is open to all your questions.

“It gives us great joy that there has been a big reduction in reports of retirees being swindled of their entitlements.

“This is because the retirees are now better enlightened as a result of our constant advocacy as well as open door policy at the commission ”, he said.

Obilana urged the retirees to be wary of swindlers and crooks that were out to con them of their hard earned money.

READ ALSO:

The director-general emphasised that it was not a mandate of LASPEC to call or send messages to retirees to charge them fee before they could get their entitlements.

The LASPEC boss commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his swift response to pension matters and his unalloyed commitment to retirees’ welfare.

He said that the government was working on a template that would ensure that retirees did not have to wait longer to get their entitlements.

“In order to improve on the current system, Governor Sanwo-Olu is currently working on a model that will ensure that retirees get their entitlements as soon as they disengage from the service,” Obilana said. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: