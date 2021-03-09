Labour rejects partial implementation of minimum wage

Kindly Share This Story:

The organised labour has rejected the partial implementation of the minimum wage by Kwara Government.

The unions comprised the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC).

They criticised the planned partial implementation of minimum wage for workers on Grade Levels one to six by the state government.

The NLC Chairman in Kwara, Mr Aliyu Issa-Ore and other labour leaders, told newsmen in Ilorin on Tuesday that the state government had violated Labour law with the implementation carried out without a signed agreement with the labour movement.

READ ALSO DR Congo sentences 16 to death for 2019 killing of Ebola medic

He recalled that the state government informed them that it could only pay officials between levels one to six when it met recently with Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Issa-Ore said the government based its reason on the state’s revenue allocation, the development it described as unacceptable.

The organised labour also described the minimum wage paid to the workers as “take away”, saying it has no payment table showing how the increment was done.

Similarly, the acting Chairman of the TUC in the state, Mr Joseph Tunde and his counterpart in the JNC, Mr Saliu Sulaiman, said the state government should come back to negotiation table in the interest of their members.

“We are not asking for anything outside welfare of workers. It’s the law of minimum wage.

“It’s exactly one week ago we met with the governor. We had expected the state government to come up with implementation we agreed upon at the meeting by giving the labour movement the table to be used in payment of the minimum wage.

“Even the table used in payment of workers on levels one to six is not known to us. This is totally out of place.

“There must had been an agreement duly signed by parties involved before implementation. We’re disappointed.

“With the payment of workers on levels one to six in the state and local governments, some parastatals have not paid it, because they don’t have the table or salary structure to implement it.

“We need to sit down to know when and how all other levels should be done and signed,” Tunde said.

The state government is yet to react to the development.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: