Kwara NLC to join nationwide protest on minimum wage

By Demola Akinyemi

The Kwara State Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Alh Issa Ore has said that the state workers will comply with the directive of the national headquarters that minimum wage protest over implementation of N30,000 minimum wage commence tomorrow Wednesday.

In view of this development, workers in Kwara State are to comply with the national directive, by staying away from work as from tomorrow, while selected workers will join the protest.

The NLC chairman while confirming the development said that only selected workers would join the leadership of NLC at the state headquarters to participate in the protest in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said, “We are also participating in the national protest over the implementation of 30,000 minimum wage. You recall that not all civil servants are coming to work because of Covid-19 pandemic, it’s only level 12 and above that are resuming for duties while the junior staff work from home.

“So, we have informed the affected workers to join us at the state secretariat for the protest tomorrow.”

