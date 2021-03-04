Kogi Governor accepts BON awards hosting rights

Kindly Share This Story:

…BON Awards: Kogi government claims hosting rights

…Awards to hold in Lokoja Dec. 11

Organisers of leading pan-Nigerian film industry awards, Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards have announced that the Kogi State Government, led by Governor Yahaya Bello will be hosting the 2021 edition of the awards in Kogi State capital city, Lokoja, come Saturday, December 11.

Governor Yahaya Bello, who claimed hosting rights for the year accepted to host the 13th edition of the awards on Tuesday while receiving a delegation of Nollywood actors and journalists.

In his address, Governor Bello revealed that the Nollywood industry has played a very significant role in fostering unity within the nation and is worthy of support.

In an official statement made available to On Screen, it was gathered that while hosting rights have been accepted by Kogi State, a later date will be set for the official presentation of the hosting certificate by the organisers of the award.

READ ALSO:

The founder of BON Awards, Mr. Seun Oloketuyi also added that there will be reading in Lokoja on Children’s Day, May 27, prior to the presentation.

The reading will feature a group of selected Nollywood stars who will read to the children and entertain them.

Mr. Oloketuyi went on to reveal that this year’s edition will be the biggest so far, since the first edition of BON Awards in 2009.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: