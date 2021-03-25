Kogi, FCT volunteers get inducted

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Bello Ambassadors Network Set for South East Inauguration

By Victoria Ojeme

The newly inaugurated Bello Ambassadors Network (BAN) has been urged to swiftly set the ball rolling on mobilizing young Nigerians within their regions

BAN is saddled with the mandate of bringing young Nigerians together to actualize a youthful government come 2023 and projecting Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the Governor of Kogi State for the presidency, youths,

The BAN National Coordinator, Anthony Edogbo, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, gave the charge at the induction of the executive members of FCT and Kogi chapters of the network on Tuesday

Edogbo said that the network was set for the Inauguration of the group in various states of South East between Thursday 25th March and Tuesday 29th March, 2021.

In their remarks, the inaugurated Excos promised to deliver on the mandate.

According to them, Yahaya Bello is a well representing youth politician as he has demonstrated competency as a detribilsed Nigerian, shutting down banditry in Kogi State, saved the nation from food crises that was to consume the people through the recent food blockade and several infrastructural projects completed and ongoing in Kogi state.

READ ALSO:

The Abuja Chapter Coordinator, Abduljelil Dauda and the Area council Coordinators while taking their oath of office, pledged the members total loyalty, and allegiance to the network and also to mobilise youths across the FCT and beyond to emulate Governor Yahaya Bello.

Also, the Kogi State Coordinator, Hussein Attaja urges members on emulating the quality and exemplary leadership style of Governor Yahaya Bello.

They thanked the national representatives and assured the team of their maximum output.

Kindly Share This Story: