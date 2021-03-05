Kids to win N2m in super kids contest 2021, as registration begins

Kindly Share This Story:

The forthcoming grande finale event of 2021 Super Kids Competition is set to hold on the 15th of March 2021, as it unveils mouthwatering prizes for kids, who will eventually emerge Winners of the super competition.

This was made known to Abuja Press Correspondent few hours ago via an exclusive media chat with the Marketing Manager of Super Kids 2021 competition, which is designed and organised by Print House Limited.

During the media chat, the Marketing Manager noted that the 1st Winner will receive a cash prize of 1Million naira, as the 1st Ambassador, while the 2nd Winner will be rewarded with four hundred thousand naira(400,000) and two hundred thousand (200, 000) for the 3rd Winner, alongside other consolations prizes like Toys, free Photo session and features on Super Kids Magazine, which currently boast of over 10,000 readers.

He further noted that kids who will emerge as winners, will also be appointed as brand ambassadors and face of the new Super Kids Helping Hands Initiative. He stressed that the new Super Kids Helping Hands initiative will focus on supporting orhanage homes across Nigeria, as it seeks the donation of 2million naira to ensure that the vision is a fruition.

However, the major aim of the contest is to showcase the exceptional personality, poise, glamour and elegance in our kids,with a mantra that every child is a super child. While concluding his assessments on the forthcoming Super kids, he also noted that registration is yet ongoing for interested contestants on their official Instagram page(@superkids.ng). He finally stated that Winners could only emerge from getting the highest votes which costs 50naira only per vote.

