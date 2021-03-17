Kidnapping: Court expresses concern over delay in Evans trial

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Ojelu

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court on Wednesday expressed concern over the delay in the trial of kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, a.k.a. Evans.

This followed the absence of prosecution witnesses in the two cases before her court which stalled the trial of the alleged kidnap kingpin.

Evans is being tried alongside a dismissed soldier, Victor Aduba.

The defendants are facing a four-count charge bordering kidnapping and unlawful possession of firearms.

Evans and the dismissed soldier are accused of kidnapping Sylvanus Ahamonu, holding him hostage for nine weeks and collecting a ransom of $420,000 from his family.

During resumed proceedings yesterday, the prosecutor Mrs O.A Bajulaiye-Bishi informed the court that the prosecution was unable to serve the summons issued to the witness to testify because of the ill healthiest of the lead prosecutor, Mr Yusuf Sule.

Reacting, Evans’ counsel, Victor Okpara, confirmed the development.

“Our learned friend did communicate her predicament to me in the morning. However, if there is a repeat of this scenario on the next adjourned date I will have to make the necessary applications to the court,” he said.

In the second suit, Evans is facing trial alongside Joseph Emeka, Chiemeka Arinze and Udeme Upong over the attempted kidnap of Chief Vincent Obianodo, the Chairman of the Young Shall Grow Motors.

They are facing a seven-count charge of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, attempt to kidnap and sale and transfer of firearms.

When the matter came up, Mrs Bajulaiye-Bishi, informed the court that the witness Insp Idowu Haruna, Investigating Police Officer (IPO) who was due to continue his testimony in the trial-within-trial was unavailable.

The prosecutor informed the court that the IPO was on an official assignment and that he will be “hopefully present” on the next adjourned date.

Responding, the judge expressed unhappiness over the slow pace of proceedings.

She noted that the two cases before her had commenced since 2017.

“This case of Obianodo kidnap is for the continuation of the trial-within-trial. It appears the prosecution is not ready with their witness.

The court grants the prosecution the last chance to put its house in order.

She adjourned both cases until April 5 for the continuation of the hearing.

Vanguard News Nigeria

