Kidnapped Ogun community leader regains freedom

By James Ogunnaike

The Olori Ilu of Imope, Imope-Ijebu in Ijebu North local government area of Ogun State, Chief Tajudeen Omotayo, has regained freedom from his abductors.

Omotayo was abducted on Saturday afternoon while returning from an outing.

A source told newsmen that the abductee was released to his family members at about 8.00pm on Tuesday.

The source said a sum of N5.5 million was parted with as ransom to the kidnappers.

Omotayo was reported to have been beaten mercilessly and has since been hospitalised for treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed that the community leader had been released, while denying knowledge of payment of any ransom.

The PPRO said the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, was at Ijebu-Igbo, till about 7.00pm on Tuesday over the case.

He said, “The community leader has been released. The Commissioner of Police, myself and other police officers were in Ijebu Igbo till about 7pm yesterday (Tuesday).

“I was not aware of payment of any ransom.”

