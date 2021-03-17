Vanguard Logo

Ketu clash: RRS arrest 14 suspects for prosecution (VIDEO)

By Olasunkanmi Akoni
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Commander Lagos State Rapid Response Squad, RRS, Yinka Egbeyemi has confirmed the arrest of 14 suspects involved in the clash at Ketu area of the state, Wednesday.

“We have arrested 14 suspects during the operation they will be taken to court for approximate punishment.

“We have restored normalcy in the area and urge residents to go about their normal business. We will not condone any act of lawlessness.

SEE VIDEO HERE: 

