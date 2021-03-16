Breaking News
Translate

Kel P vows to win next year Grammys , after loosing two nominations

On 5:55 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian music producer, Udoma Peter Kelvin Amba better known as Kel P,  has painfully vowed to win Grammys next year after loosing out again on Sunday night, despite two consecutive Grammy Nominations.

“We no win again this year… Not relenting, it must come next year. #DaBully,” he stated via his Twitter handle.

It would be recalled that Kel P worked on Skip Marley’s single ‘Faith’ off his EP ‘Higher Place’.

‘Higher Place’ was nominated for ‘Best Reggae Album’ at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

READ ALSO: Majek Fashek to be buried in US, says family

The album was nominated under ‘Best Reggae Album’ alongside  Buju Banton’s ‘Upside Down,’ Maxi Priest’s ‘It All Comes Back To Love’, Toots & The Maytals’ ‘Got to be Tough,’ and The Wailers’ ‘One World’. Toots & The Maytal emerged winner of that category.

Also in 2019, Kel P got a Grammy nomination for his work on African Giant (Burna Boy’s album).

Kel P is currently signed to Aristokrat Records. He was credited by OkayAfrica, as one of the key figure who have helped take Afrobeats to new heights.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!