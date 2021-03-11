Kano State approves creation of private layouts

Kindly Share This Story:

Kano State government has approved that the private sector can now develop residential and other layouts in the state.

Dr Zainab Braji, Permanent Secretary of the Bureau for Land Management, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Kano on Thursday by Murtala Shehu, the Public Relations Officer of the bureau.

“The state government gave the approval after receiving a request from individuals and private developers associations on the matter,’’ Shehu quoted Braji to have said.

She was speaking when executive members of the Kano Property Agents Development Association (KPADA) visited her.

“We want Kano State to be among the best cities in the world in terms of land management and administration,’’ Braji said.

The permanent secretary called on land agent associations, private developers, and individuals to cooperate with the management and to consult with Town Planners for advice before creating private layouts.

Earlier, KPADA chairman, Alhaji Aminu Attaqwa, pledged the association’s support for the bureau.

He said the executive members would sensitise its members and the general public on the dangers inherent in creating illegal private layouts.

