Kano Poly partners BUK to run six new degree courses

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Kano State Polytechnic says it is collaborating with the Bayero University, Kano, BUK to introduce six new Bachelor of Technology, (B. Tech) degree courses.

The Rector, Dr Kabir Bello Dungurawa disclosed this while interacting with newsmen in the state over the weekend.

Dr. Dungurawa said it had approached the University to seek affiliation to run the courses namely Automobile Tech, Building Tech, Electrical and Electronics, Metalwork Tech, Woodwork Tech and drafting Technology.

The Rector also said currently the institution is awaiting accreditation of 49 of it courses by the National Board for Technical Education, NBTE.

According to him, “Based on the handing over note or report I received, it is worth noting that, of the 64 courses that we run in the institution, 49 are due for accreditation this year, 2021. While we have another nine that requires resource verification.

“After receiving the report, we took it up and visited National Board for Technical Education, NBTE to intimate them about the accreditation process of the courses and find out their level of readiness and cost implication for the courses to be accredited,” the Rector said.

He continued when he said, “I paid a visit to the Vice-Chancellor of BUK with a view of getting affiliation. Prior to my coming, two attempts were made to make affiliation and run B. Tech. There was an arrangement with FUT Minna but issues of distance came up and it was set aside based on the regulations of NUC. In 2014, they reached out to ATBU and that also failed. When I got the report, I approached the BUK and if the affiliation scaled through we are going to have six new degree courses.

“Ones you have new courses, It will pave way for more Kano and Nigerians to get admission into Kano polytechnic,” he said.

Dr. Dungurawa further unveiled his administration’s 7 point agenda and that which he said are his guiding principles in steering and running the affairs of the institution.

“Upon assumption of office 2nd November 2020 as the Rector, I unveiled a seven-point agenda to guide the administration and smooth running of the institution and all efforts are geared towards actualizing these agenda.

“The seven-point agenda include, Transparency and open-door policy, equal opportunity for staff development, enhancing the quality of the academic programs by getting them prepared for accreditation, reaccreditation and introducing new programmes.

“Similarly, ensuring a conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning with particular emphasis on modern technology, harmonious working relationship with all staffs and their unions, sustaining the existing collaboration and linkages with sister institutions and protection of students welfare with emphasis to speedy marking, compilation, processing and release of results.

“To ensure a conducive atmosphere for learning especially in this era of Technological advancement, talk about the issue of ICT. We have to ensure that we align our teaching and learning into this dimension. The era we are now in is like a global village whereby people from different part of the world can easily get connected. We have to enhance network connectivity across the unit schools.

“For the student welfare, the era of delay in the result of the students is also a thing of the past under this administration,” Dr Dungurawa said.

The Rector however maintained that shortage of academic staffs and their offices as well as renovation and construction of students’ hostels among others were some of the challenges faced by the institution.

