Kamaru Usman battles Masvidal April 24 in UFC

The UFC has announced that it will welcome fans back in a mouth-watering UFC 261 on April 24 in Jacksonville, Florida, as Kamaru Usman defends his welterweight title against Jorge Masvidal.

Dana White has yearned for the return of fans since being forced to put the sport behind closed doors at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, and the ecstatic UFC chief announced the news on social media.

‘UFC 261 on April 24 will be in Jacksonville, Florida, with a full house of fans. Full capacity at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena’’.

White has delivered no fewer than three title fights for the return of fans next month, with Usman facing arch-rival Masvidal for the second time in a year. The pair met on Fight Island last summer, with the welterweight champion defending his crown after Gamebred stepped in last-minute to challenge for the title.

Masvidal, 36, maintains that with a full training camp behind him he has the skillset to dethrone the dominant 170-pound king, who has swept aside his strongest challengers on an impressive 12-fight winning run with the UFC.

